A precautionary boil order has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health for a portion of Benton Utilities customers.
“Due to an automobile accident involving a fire hydrant and the resulting reduction and partial loss of system pressure, Benton Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice effective immediately,” BU said.
The affected areas include:
• All areas south of Carpenter Street and Military Road to Interstate 30.
• South and east of Interstate 30 to Alcoa Road.
• South along Alcoa to Benton Parkway and Edison Street.
• All areas along and south of Edison Street including Silica Heights and the Ralph Bunche Community westward to East Street.
• North along the east side of East Street to Carpenter/Military Road.
According to the order, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
The boil order will be lifted after one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.
“Thank you for your assistance,” BU said. “We will notify you when the boil order has been lifted.”