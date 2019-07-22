The Department of Health has issued a boil order for the Southwest Water Association customers living south and east of Interstate 30.
Areas affected include the entire Haskell water system as well as customers living on Peeler Bend, West Jackman and street off of these streets.
Both Benton Utilities and Bryant Water Department customers are not included in the boil order.
The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure as a result of a main break.
Customers are advised that water may be unsafe for human consumption. For drinking or food preparation, water must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubs should be discarded as well and only boiled water be used for making ice.
The order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.