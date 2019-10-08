The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a boil order for a portion of customers of the Salem Water Users Association.
The order was first issued by Salem Water Maintenance Supervisor Mark Efrid and was later confirmed by the health department. The affected area includes approximately 25 customers from the intersection of Samples Road and Snow Lane North to East Avilla Road.
This order was issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of the partial loss in normal system pressure.
According to the order, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.