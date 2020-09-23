The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Southwest Water Association customers.
Due to a water line break, customers in the Meadows subdivision, including Meadows Road, Saw Grass Cove and Tall Grass Drive are under the order. This includes customers in both Saline and Hot Spring counties.
The boil order was issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system.
According to the order, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
The boil order will be lifted after one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.