The Arkansas Department of Health boil order notice that was issued for customers on NE 1st Street, NE 2nd Street, NE 3rd Street, N Walnut, N Hazell, N Laurel, Bristol, Blame Street, Rogers Street, Arcadia Street, Mills Park Road from Bristol to Reynolds Road earlier this week has been lifted.
This order was originally issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of complete loss in normal system pressure, according to the Bryant Waterworks Department.
Bacteriological samples taken on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 were found to be free of bacterial contamination and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system. The water is therefore considered safe for human consumption and the boil notice is hereby lifted, according to a statement.