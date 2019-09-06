A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the residents of the Woodlands due to a water main break that occurred today on Nature Way.
As a precaution, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water may be used for making ice. As an alternative bottled water may be used.
This "precautionary boil order notice" will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
Customers effected from 908 Nature Way to the west to the dead end of the street and any other customers who experienced an outage in this area.