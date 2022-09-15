Bond for man who recently escaped from the Saline County Jail was set at $1 million at a bond hearing Wednesday morning, according to Saline County Prosecutor Chris Walton.
featured popular
Bond set at $1 million for jail escapee
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant Planning approves requests for Creekside
- Workshop discusses jail costs, PSAP consolidation
- Cards red hot going into CAC road trip
- Mena too much for Lady Miners
- Benton bounces Bulldogs, improves to 10-0
- Miners hit road to face undefeated Warriors
- Jr. Lady Panthers down Cabot North
- Bryant nets 1st Central win
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect escapes from Saline County jail
- Rock-N-Roll sushi set for Friday opening
- SCSO jail escapee captured
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- New Olive Garden GM excited to have location in Benton
- Bryant Planning rejects permit for Airbnb
- Saline County Fair kicks off Tuesday
- Nebraska murder suspect arrested in Benton
- Everything changed: SCSO lieutenant deployed during Sept. 11 attacks
- Woman pleads guilty to charge for hotel shooting