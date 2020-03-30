Bond has been set for the suspect arrested for a shooting at McDonald's near Alcoa Road on Wednesday.
Lawrence Perron Jr., 59, of Benton, was given a bond of $2 million by Saline County District Judge Josh Newton on Friday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Perron was arrested after Benton Police responded to a call of shots fired. Officers found a female victim, 34, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. She was transported to a nearby hospital. She is in stable condition, according to BNPD.
Perron had fled the scene and led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit. He was arrested near the location of the original incident.
Both Perron and the victim were employees of McDonald's.
Perron was charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder, first-degree battery, fleeing, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a defaced firearm.
Perron had previously been convicted in Saline County of battery in the first degree and terroristic threatening.
His next court appearance will be July 7.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.