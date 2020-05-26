When the recession of 2008 and 2009 hit the country, one local financial adviser realized what his clients needed was less of Wall Street corporate broker and more of an independent adviser who would put their needs first.
On Feb. 1, 2010 Wade Partridge started Pear Tree Wealth Management.
“I feel what is good for Wall Street isn’t necessarily good for Main Street,” Partridge said.
He said the idea of starting Pear Tree was to provide an independent voice for clients based on their plans and their needs and not based on what a company wanted him to sell.
Partridge does not have investment or bank relationships and does not work on commission or push proprietary products. That allows him not to have conflict of interest.
In his role as a financial adviser, Partridge has a legal fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interest of the client.
“We embraced that,” he said.
His goal is to put the client first.
Clients pay through a fee based on a percentage of the assets being managed, which is an added incentive for Partridge to help every client grow. If the client does not grow or loses assets, his pay goes down.
Partridge said there are many in the industry starting to move in that direction.
He finds it interesting he started during a recession and has hit the 10 year mark during a pandemic.
When Pear Tree first opened, the country was seeing many big banks fail and panic.
During the pandemic, Partridge has been surprised by how patient his clients have been and willing to understand the markets go up and down and a change is not the end of the world.
He feels right now people are more concerned about themselves and their loved ones.
He is happy his clients are willing to stick to the plans they have built.
“Seems to me people are panicked more about toilet paper than their stock portfolio,” he joked.
While he did not always know he would end up in financial services, Partridge said he always knew he was interested in investments, even as a teenager. He tried different jobs before realizing in his early to mid-20s that was what he wanted to do with his life.
In 1994, Partridge went to work for Dean Whitter, now Morgan Stanley, where he trained. He worked for different companies before starting Pear Tree.
When it first opened, Pear Tree was located in Little Rock. As a Benton native, Partridge wanted to bring his business to his hometown.
Four years ago he not only got that chance, but to do it in his favorite building downtown.
“I have always loved this little building,” he said, adding it feels like it is in the middle of the street.
He loves the building’s history. In the movie “White Lightening,” Burt Reynolds character hides in his car behind the building.
So he has been at 147 S. Market St. in Benton for four years.
Partridge said he always knew if he every owned his own business it would be called Pear Tree. As a child he was teased either by people asking him if he was a member of the Partridge Family from the show or people would sing the “The 12 Days of Christmas” at him.
He thinks its just a funny coincidence that the lifecycle of pear tree is a good metaphor for the way people have to be patient and tend their investments to see fruit.
According to Partridge, when new clients come in they typically already know what their goals are, be that retirement, college for their children or to protect their family if something happens.
His job is to help them figure out the best way to achieve those goals and make a plan to invest.
He said it is a misconception that his job is just buying and selling stock all day. He spends most of his time working on plans.
He has to determine how much risk a client is comfortable with and how he can best reach the client’s goal.
As a “hometown boy,” Partridge believes the people of Saline County love to support Saline County businesses because they prefer to do business with someone local.
He estimates 90 percent of his clients are from Saline County.
He loves to give back to the community, especially where he can get hands-on. He supports Civitan Services and the annual Ralph Bunche Back to School Picnic.
Partridge is not the only one in the office.
Hill is the director of operations. Partridge said her job focuses on client services.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” he said.
She has been with him just over two years.
When it is safe, Partridge plans to hold a client appreciation event to celebrate 10 years to thank his clients for their support over the years.
Partridge can be reached at 501-312-1150. His website is www.peartreewealthc.com. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment evenings and Saturdays.