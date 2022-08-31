The owner of Downtown Benton's newest boutique wants her store to be a place where customers feel welcome and comfortable.
Amy Foster, the owner of Evie Brooks, wants to give her shoppers confidence when they try on her clothes.
The name Evie Brooks comes from her two dogs, Evie, a yellow lab, and Brooks, a bluetick hound.
She thinks the pair are welcoming and loving.
"I thought the name was fitting," she said.
Her boutique offers women's clothing and accessories from hats to shoes to handmade jewelry. There are also a few items for children. There are also items for sale featuring the Razorbacks and local school teams.
The clothing for women ranges from extra small to 4X.
"I want everyone to feel included," Foster said.
As someone who considers herself plus size, Foster said she understands finding cute plus size clothing can be difficult, so she wants others to be able to find options in her store. She does not want to offer small through large.
If someone does not see the size they need in what they want, Foster is happy to order it or something similar to make her customers happy.
Foster does not want any of her customers to feel judged when they shop at Evie Brooks.
She encourages her employees to always try to give the customers a boost and make them feel great while shopping. She has five employees who are in high school and one sales associate/stylist Natalie Kirkpatrick, who she has known since they went to school together.
Evie Brooks is located beside of the Saline County Courthouse. While she is close to other downtown businesses, her location is a little more challenging, but she is happy to be in the area. Previously, the location was Three Best Bakery before it relocated. When she saw the bakery was moving, she immediately jumped at the chance to get the building. She had long wanted a brick and mortar location, but needed the right spot.
The store has been available online for two years, and she is excited to have a physical store, which opened in early August.
The online store is still available for those who prefer online shopping at www.shopeviebrooks.com.
"I have always had a passion for fashion," Foster said about her desire to open the boutique.
She also loves photography.
Previously, she worked for five years at a hospital and then moved to work in telehealth. When she was laid off from that job she had to decide if she wanted to do photography or open a boutique. She tried photography for a short time and then started small on her boutique.
Along with online sales, she also did several popup events. She is still offering the popups. She has plans to take part in Holiday House and Holidays at Hurricane, along with other events.
Currently, she also has a full-time job with a survey company she loves.
Eventually, she will transition to Evie Brooks full time.
She always has people who shopped with her online in the store wanting to meet her in person. She has gotten to know many of them.
Foster said other businesses downtown have been welcoming to her and even given her tips and advice for having her own place.
"People have been so helpful," she said.
She carries many staple items, such as KanCan and Judy Blue jeans. She also has items created by local makers, such as jewelry and beaded bags.
If someone wants to see more of something in the store, they should let Foster know.
Her plan is to eventually offer fun monthly classes on things like hat making. She also wants to do after hours sip and shop events.
"I love a party," she said.
She would like to see it as a place to hang out. When the weather is cooler, she wants to use the outdoor area behind the store for people to socialize during sip and shop events.
Evie Brooks is at 107 W. Conway St. in Benton and staff can be reached at 501-326-7928. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"Everyone is welcome here," Foster said.