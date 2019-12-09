Arkansas Right to Life will celebrate 45 years and also raise money to continue the groups work with their Bowties for Babies event from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020, at the Benton Event Center.
"We just want to celebrate our work over the 45 years," said Executive Director Rose Mimms.
According to Mimms, the group works to fight against abortion, infanticide, and euthanasia.
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will be the guest speaker for the event.
Mimms added that Huckabee was a huge part of Right to Life's success during his time as governor and that current governor Asa Hutchinson is continuing that legacy.
Huckabee is expected to speak on what he and Arkansas Right to Life have accomplished together.
Before the event begins, there will be a private reception where attendees can meet Huckabee and take photos. The reception will be an additional ticket on top of the dinner ticket. Only 100 reception tickets will be sold.
Mimms plans to have a photo booth set up with lots of props for attendees to take fun pictures. The booth will open at 5 p.m.
The meal will be catered by Vibrant Occasions Catering. Mimms said the meal will include bow tie pasta to go along with the theme.
There will be a silent auction running throughout the event.
Both the National Right To Life president, Carol Tobias, and Executive Director, David Osteen, will be attendance and speak.
There will be a special recognition for some guests, which Mimms said will be a surprise.
Huckabee will speak after the dinner, around 7 p.m., followed by a music video about children who have been aborted.
Mimms said the group has long worked to save the lives of children from abortion and is now working hard to save the lives of children who have been born who face abandonment and neglect along with protecting the sick and elderly.
"Death can never be the solution to a problem a person has," she said, adding the group still has a lot of work to do.
Arkansas Right to Life doesn't picket or protest. Mimms said they work to help women not make the choice to end their child's life. The focus is on education.
She encourages anyone who doesn't know about the group to attend the fundraiser and learn about what they do.
The group suggests cocktail attire for the evening. Mimms said it gives people a reason to dress up.
The group is seeking pictures of babies in bow ties for their music video. Anyone wishing to include a picture can email artl4237@att.net.
They are also looking sponsors and advertisers to help support the event.
Tickets for the dinner are $75 each. Only 250 tickets will be sold. The private reception will $50 in addition to the dinner ticket.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing, calling 501-663-4237 or mailing P.O. Box 1697 Little Rock, AR 72203. They are also available at www.ARTL.org.
Mimms said the event has already had tremendous response. She encourages anyone interested in attending to not wait to purchase tickets.