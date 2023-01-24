b2m good pic

This year at Bryant Elementary, Principal Angela Mask had a goal to start clubs and extracurricular activities to help students develop academic skills and social-emotional awareness. Kindergarten teacher, Brittany Moseley, had the idea to start a club that would help young boys at Bryant Elementary prepare for their lives as young men and adults. The club is called the "Boys 2 Men" group and brings together mentors from the community with students to teach them life lessons. Moseley stressed the importance of teaching these young students about social-emotional awareness.

Tags

Recommended for you