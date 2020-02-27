At all of its locations, including in Bryant, Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers, strive to be a different type of pawn shop that makes people a priority and offers luxury items.
"They are a good, honest place people can come to get extra money if they need it," Store Manager Kimberly Farnam said, adding the store is also a great place to shop.
Farnam said the store will pawn or purchase anything from a diamond ring to a wrench.
While the store has a little bit of everything, Farnam said it prides itself on the extensive line of handbags, which takes up most of the back wall, and estate type jewelry.
The store holds special shopping events for customers and VIP after hours.
She sees Braswell as very different from what most people think of when they think of a pawnbroker. She believes the laws that have passed have really helped improve the industry, which she has been in for several years before joining Braswell & Son. At all the Braswell locations, they work with police to locate stolen items and report everything they receive to ensure it is not stolen.
The staff works to keep the store itself clean and neat.
Farnam is proud the store offers fair prices for purchase and pawn to everyone who comes in along with good deals on the items for sale.
There are five Braswell & Son locations in Central Arkansas, the first of which was founded in 1979. The Bryant location has been in business since April of 2018.
Farnam said the locations allow them to meet people's needs in different places.
All the Braswell locations support their local communities, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Junior Auxiliary and The Call. The Bryant location is a sponsor of KidsSource Kids upcoming Decade Party fundraiser. The stores have donated instruments to high schools.
They wanted to be in Saline County because of how fast it is growing.
She feels the community has been really welcoming and supportive of the business since it opened.
Farnam said as a pawnbrokers, building relationships is so important it is part of the Braswell and Son Mission Statement.
"We are pawnbrokers dedicated to building lasting relationships while meeting short term needs in a positive atmosphere," the statement reads.
All stores focus on the Braswell values of empathy, passion, integrity, community and consistency.
Farnam said they want to be a business people can lean on when they are facing times of need. She added many people don't realize just how many in their community need pawn to help them pay their monthly bills or deal with short term money issues.
That is part of the reason the relationships matter so much. When a person has built a pawn relationship that they know they will make their payments, they can take the person into account when deciding how much to give in pawn.
Unlike some places, Fernam said Braswell and Son strives to treat everyone who comes in for pawn, sell or retail like a human being.
Farnam said she views the business as two businesses — retail and pawn. She sees pawn as a way to help those who are down on their luck and in need of a boost to get them through.
On the retail side, the store offers many high end handbags, including several style of Louis Vuitton, all of which come with certificates of authenticity.
They also carry electronics, game systems, instruments and more.
The store offers special sales, such as its annual Christmas in July.
The lay-a-way special is 10 percent down, pay 10 percent a month and 10 months to pay. Fernman said it makes it easier for people to purchase large items for the holidays.
The store has small screened off offices so staff can serve pawn customers with privacy and personal attention.
Recently, the store has begun offering jewelry repair and cleaning. Gift cards are also available.
Fernman does drawings and give-a-ways on a regular basis.
New merchandise goes out a few times a week so there is always something new for customers to check out.
The items kept for pawn are well cared for, Fernman said. The items are stored in an orderly system. Nothing is stacked on top of each other. They know where every item is. She even had a rack built just to hold weed eaters to ensure they didn't get damaged.
"We take great pride in caring for the merchandise," she said. "We treat it as if it were our own."
Anything purchased at the store has a guarantee that if it is pawned there within six months the person will get at least 60 percent of the purchase price. When the purchase is made, the customer gets a pawn guarantee card.
Those who make their pawn or lay-a-way payments on time, are registered in a monthly drawing. Two people win $50 cash.
Braswell & Son is located at 1800 N. Reynolds Rd., in Bryant, suite 4. They can be reached at 501-653-7333 or online at www.braswellandson.com.
The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.