The Arkansas Department of Health has announced more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State.
The total is now 22 in Arkansas, spanning the counties of Garland, Saline, Pulaski and Jefferson, according to www.healty.arkansas.gov.
On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the total as 16, rising from 12 the previous day. He also ordered all school districts in the state to close through the end of March in an attempt to combat the spread of the illness.
Currently, according to the site, there are 14 individuals under investigation as possible positive COVID-19 cases.
An additional 258 are being monitored by the Department of Health and 132 have had tests return negative.
Currently, Jefferson County has the most positive cases with 5 to 10 with a number of them being healthcare workers who came in contact with the first official patient to test positive in the state last week.
It is unknown at this time if additional counties have positive cases.
More will be reported as it becomes available.