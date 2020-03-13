In this report from Saline Courier content provider — KATV Channel 7 — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced that three more people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Natural State.
The total number of presumed cases in the state is nine. Positive tests have been reported in Saline, Jefferson, Grant and Pulaski counties.
A patient in Little Rock who was infected through community transmission is among the new cases announced Friday. Community transmission means it's unknown how or where the person became infected.
Hutchinson said in a news conference that he's authorized the hiring of 10 additional lab technicians to help with testing.
More than 1,000 cases of the virus, officially known as COVID-19, have been reported in the U.S. At least 41 deaths had been linked to the virus.
Also during Hutchinson's press conference, it was noted that the current school shutdown in the four affected counties could run longer than the initial two weeks reported Thursday. At this time, schools in the four counties are closed until at least March 30.