Bridgestone donates new van to Bryant Boys & Girls Club

Members, leaders, and representatives of the Bryant Boys & Girls Club gather around their brand new van presented by Bridgestone Retail Operations on Thursday.

 By Scarlett Castleberry / The Saline Courier

On Thursday, Bridgestone Retail Operations presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant with a brand new van as a part of their “Driving Great Futures” program, aimed at providing transportation for kids and families.