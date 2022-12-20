Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas

This Christmas season, Bright Futures Benton has been working to make sure that all kids in the Saline County community have a bed to sleep on, food to eat and presents to open on Christmas morning.
Bright Futures Benton is a nonprofit organization that brings together faith-based organizations, human service agencies and businesses in partnership with families and schools to quickly meet basic needs and create new opportunities for children and youth.
After the Saline County Salvation Army closed its doors this past year, a hole was left in the community. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree is a program that provides Christmas gifts for children around the country each year.
“We lost a gem in Saline County,” said the coordinator of Bright Futures Benton, Shameka Christon.
With that presence being lost in the area, there was a need for someone or something to step in and fill that void. Bright Futures Benton has done just that and more.
Christon said she knew there will students who need Christmas assistance, so Bright Futures Benton decided to start their own Angel Tree. The organization was able to assist 436 students and around 300 families through this year’s program.
Bright Futures Benton worked with the Benton School District Counselors to provide that aid. Christon said the community is the reason this was possible. She posted a message to Facebook asking for help and the responses poured in.
“The response was overwhelming, in a good way,” said Christon.
On Dec. 16, Bright Futures Benton and Benton School District had their distribution day.
“It was such a beautiful thing,” she said.
Bright Futures Benton first came to fruition in 2021 when a youth football coach named Chad Brown realized how some of his players were struggling. He then began visiting with Benton School District counselors and was shocked to learn how many struggling families and children are in the Benton community.
Brown began to research and eventually met with C.J. Huff, the founder of Bright Futures USA. A little down the road, the Benton School District decided to bring the program to Benton, with Christon leading the way. The organization works to meet the needs of local students within 24 to 48 hours of the request. Christon said when someone reaches out in need of food or clothing, they can usually meet those needs pretty quickly and within that 48 hours.
The organization also works to provide children and families with shelter which can sometimes take a little bit longer. They also offer service learning projects for students in need. Last winter, a student decided to start a winter clothing drive where people and kids could donate clothes.
“It was one of our high school students, she saw other kids wearing shorts and T-shirts and it was winter,” said Christon.
Christon said another important aspect of the organization is bridging the gap between the community and the schools.
The nonprofit has a three-tiered framework that allows them to build that bridge. The first tier is reaching out to local faith-based organizations, human services organizations or nonprofits. If the need is not met in the first tier, they then put a message on social media.
The third tier is a high-needs funds account which keeps all the money they have raised. However, Christon said the local community is always ready to help. After just a year of operation, Bright Futures Benton already has a team of at least 20 volunteers working with the organization to help the community meet the needs of struggling children.
At first, the clothes closet filled just one classroom at Benton Middle School. Today, there are three classrooms full of donated clothes for the kids in need.
For the upcoming New Years' holiday, Bright Futures Benton has partnered with ACDI Technologies for a fundraiser. All proceeds from this year’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will go to Bright Futures Benton.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to midnight on December 3, at the ACDI building at 403 N. Main Street in Benton.
If a family is struggling or in need of help, Christon says people should not hesitate to reach out to her. She can be contacted by email at schriston@bentonschools.org or by phone at 501-326-3276.