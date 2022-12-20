Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas

Volunteers with Bright Futures Benton and employees of Benton School District to distribute clothes, food and Christmas gifts to families and children in need this Christmas season.

This Christmas season, Bright Futures Benton has been working to make sure that all kids in the Saline County community have a bed to sleep on, food to eat and presents to open on Christmas morning.