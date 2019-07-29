After spending most of the last 30 years working in Saline County, Dr. John Brizzolara is relocating to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville to be closer to his family.
Brizzolara, the doctor at Brizzolara Urology and Associates in Benton, has been in Saline County as a urologist since 1988. He left three years ago to spend two years working at the Veterans Affairs Hospital before returning to Saline County.
He completed his urology residency at Saline Memorial Hospital in the emergency room. He liked both the hospital and the patients so he felt opening his practice attached to the hospital was a natural transition.
His current patients have been notified of his relocating.
"I am going to miss the relationships I have had with my patients that I have built through the years and caring for them," he said.
Brizzolara added many of his patients have become his friends.
He will be working with another doctor at Ozark Urology. His new practice will be closer to his daughter and his grandchildren and he looks forward to being with them.
Brizzolara said his patients will have several options for their urology needs in the area. There are practices in both Little Rock and Hot Springs they can see and his practice is in talks with a few area urologists to recruit one to practice in Saline County.
He said Saline Memorial Hospital provides wonderful care to patients and the personnel at the hospital are wonderful. He believes they all take pride in the hospital and the care they provide their patients.
"It is as good as any hospital I have ever worked in," Brizzolara said.
He thinks whoever takes his place will have a great hospital to work with. He said with such an excellent hospital there is not anything the new doctor will not be able to do in Saline County.
Brizzolara feels it is important to get a new urologist in the area because communities have such a large population that needs services.
While he will be gone, he will not be out of reach. He said his patients will still be able to call him at his new office if they have questions they feel he can answer.
His last day will be July 31. He and his staff had a going-away lunch to say goodbye. He expects the staff will choose to remain within the Saline Memorial system once he is gone.