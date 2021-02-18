Benton Utilities has dispatched a crew to the intersection of East and Willow where a broken fire hydrant on a 16-inch water main is causing both water outages and low pressure for some of its customers.
“It is a lake where they are working,” BU said in a social media statement regarding the issue. “They are trying to determine the extent of the damage at this time.”
BU reported that it has received multiple calls on the issue and is encouraging customers to reach out via private messaging on Facebook with their address if they are are experiencing a water outage to low pressure.
For updated information, visit the BU Facebook page.