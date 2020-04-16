After 47 years we, Phillip and Cissy Brown are announcing their retirement and will be closing Brown’s Country Store and Restaurant, the couple said in a press release.
"We have enjoyed serving local patrons, friends, tourist and celebrities over these many years," the Browns said. "We have heard memorable stories from locals who have talked to people all over the world who have experienced Brown’s Southern hospitality and delicious food.
"We have been blessed with a wonderful staff who worked diligently to make our business successful, so many were more like family than employees and several have been with us for decades. Our deepest love and appreciation to our daughter, April Brown Rye, who took over the day to day operations after graduating from University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, 23 years ago."
The Browns said they are "humbled and grateful to everyone who voted us in 'Best of the Best,' enabling Brown’s Country Restaurant to win numerous awards year after year."
“'Thank you' is not enough for each of you who were instrumental in making our young dream at 18 and 19 years old, a reality," they continued. "It has been an adventure, our first year in business we had guests from all 50 states and 9 countries.