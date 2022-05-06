Bryant Animal Control officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a dog involved in a bite incident which occurred April 29 at a location on Henson Place in Bryant.
At an unknown time, a resident was breaking up a dog fight between his dog and a stray that had wandered up, and the stray dog reportedly bit the resident on the hand and arm, breaking the skin. The dog is described as a chocolate shepherd type dog.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone who has knowledge of this dog or this incident is asked to contact Bryant Animal Control at 501-943-0489. A message can be left 24 hours a day.
For more information or questions, contact Tricia Power at tpower@cityofbryant.com.