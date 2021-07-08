Bryant Animal Control officers are attempting to locate a dog that bit a man while he was walking on July 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m., in the area of Dell Drive and Reynolds Road. The dog is described as a black labrador mix that is medium in size, no other information is available.
Anyone with possible information about this incident is asked to contact Bryant Animal Control at 501-943-0489 or email at animalcontrol@cityofbryant.com. Messages can be left 24 hours a day, and you may remain anonymous.