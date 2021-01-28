Bryant Animal Control Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a dog involved in a bite incident that occurred on Jan. 23.
A juvenile was riding his bicycle on Pickett Road, near Cedarwood Cove when they were approached by a loose dog. The juvenile stopped riding and moved the bike over to the side of the road. The dog then lunged at the subject, biting their arm repeatedly. The dog then ran off into a wooded area close to the intersection.
The dog is described as a black, medium-sized dog with no collar.
Anyone who has knowledge of this dog is asked to contact Bryant Animal Control at 501-943-0489.
For more information or questions, contact Tricia Power at tpower@cityofbryant.com or 501-943-0999.