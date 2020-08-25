The Bryant School Board heard good news about the district's AP scores during its recent meeting.
"Our AP scores for spring 2020 had our highest pass rate in five years," said Charlotte Calhoun, gifted and talented coordinator.
She reported 60 percent of the students who took the test passed. Of those, 72 students scored a 5, the highest score.
She said this year was especially challenging due to COVID-19. Students were permitted to take the test online at home. All multiple choice questions were eliminated and the tests were a combination of short answer and essay questions. A plagiarism tool was used to ensure no cheating.
Of all the ninth through 12th grade students eligible to take the exams, 87 percent took them.
Calhoun broke down the data. She said 40 percent of juniors and seniors for 2019-20 enrolled in at least on AP course. Of those grades, 23 percent enrolled in at least one STEM course. Thirty-one percent of AP students were minorities. There were 32 percent of the junior and senior language minority students enrolled in an AP course with 11 percent active in an ESOL class. In those grades, 20 percent of low socio-economic students were enrolled in at least one AP class.
The district has 72 students earn AP scholar, 18 earn AP scholar with honors, 24 earn AP scholar with distinction and one earned National AP scholar.
"We had a lot to celebrate with AP stats this year," Calhoun said.
Bryant exceeded both the state and scores on seven exams and the state average on 16 exams. All AP art students scored a 3 or higher.
"We are really proud of our students," Calhoun said.