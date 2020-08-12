With the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong, both Benton and Bryant have still seen rather solid sales tax revenue amounts over the past few months.
“Based on the information from the sales tax data, we have been really lucky during the pandemic,” said Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.
Comparing each month, so far this year, to the same months in 2019, Scott said all but one have been up from close to 2 percent to just over 5 percent.
“Sales tax revenue for the city of Benton is very strong and we appreciate everyone who shops local,” said Benton Chief Financial Officer Mandy Spicer. “Money spent in Benton stays in Benton.”
For Bryant, the only month that saw lower revenue when compared to 2019 was February — prior to the start of COVID-19 in the state. Scott said from time to time the state either corrects an earlier mistake or pays out a contractor.
Scott explained each month’s sales tax report reflects taxes collected two to three months prior. For example, the August report will reflect taxes from May to June. He also explained the businesses collect the sales tax and at the end of the month are supposed to send it on to the state which takes a percentage and sends it on to the city.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated in a recent daily briefing that some cities were considering recalculating their budgets due to sales tax revenue expectations being lower due to the pandemic. For Benton, this was not a factor. Sales tax revenue is up compared to the same time last year.
“Our 2020 approved budget was a conservative in nature, specifically the amount projected to receive for sales tax was 3 percent over the previous year’s actual receipts,” Spicer said. “Currently, Benton has received 12.48 percent more sales tax revenue than 2019 for the same first seventh-month range.”
Bryant chose to reduce its budget in some areas.
Scott said when the pandemic began the city did not know what to expect, especially considering the governor was in control of which businesses were allowed to remain open.
Scott went to his department heads and asked them to determine where cuts could be made to the budget to reduce them 10 to 20 percent. All nonessential spending has been required to go through Scott for approval in order to slow spending.
Even with the good sales tax reports so far, Scott said the city still does not know what will happen month to month.
Scott believes the sales tax increase is due to a few possible factors, including the fact that many people at home have been forced to shop local.
He added staying home has also given people time to work on their around-the-home projects causing them to purchase supplies.
Since the middle of last year, the state has been collecting online sales tax which also goes to the city. With people at home and not wanting to go into stores, they are ordering online to be delivered to their home addresses and that many restaurants have benefited by offering pick-up or drive-through.
He credited the Great Bryant Area Chamber of Commerce with helping local businesses get their messages about openings and offerings out to the public.
“The Chamber has done a phenomenal job of pushing out information to the residents,” Scott said.
He added that while he likes the increase, he does not know the future and has no idea if the trend will continue, but that he hopes it will.
Spicer said that, for now, Benton is still planning to use the current approved budget amounts for the rest of the year.
Scott added that it is the job of the city government to be good stewards of city funds, including sales tax, and that is what they are striving to do. He encourages people to continue to shop locally and explained not only does shopping local provide sales tax to the city, it also gets recycled through the city in the form of pay to employees who turn around and spend that money locally.
“Anytime you shop locally, it is really beneficial to the entire city,” Scott said.