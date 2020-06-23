During its regular meeting Thursday, the Bryant School Board approved a number of personnel items.
The certified resignations are Cynthia Adams, speech language pathologist; Alicia Atwood, elementary teacher; Jessica Ballou, secondary teacher; Jennifer Davis, secondary teacher; Bree Keith, secondary teacher; Kelly Langston, elementary teacher; Jennifer Medford, secondary teacher; Martin Monigold, secondary teacher; Derrick Preziosi, special education teacher; Holly Riesco, secondary teacher; and Tim Sisk, secondary teacher.
The classified resignations are Brandon Alexander, food service worker; Stephen Davis, paraprofessional special education; Robert Evins, paraprofessional instructional; Erich Weisbecker, school bus driver; and Michael York, maintenance.
The certified new hires are Kaitlyn Jones, elementary teacher; Michael McKenzie, special education teacher; Lacie O'Bannon, elementary teacher; Elisa Parker, secondary teacher; Tiffany Phillips, secondary teacher; Donesia Steward, secondary teacher; Kelly Watts, elementary teacher; and Kimberly Wilson, secondary teacher.
The certified contract adjustments are Victoria Carter, addition of ACSIP stipend; Renee Henry, addition of National Honor Society stipend; Tiffany Phillips, addition addition of eighth grade head girls basketball and volleyball stipend; Jill Settle addition of science department chair stipend and resignation of National Honor Society sponsor stipend.
The classified contract adjustments are James Ashton, from custodian to maintenance worker; Damaris Berrios, from food service worker to assistant food service manager; Lynne Callaghan, food service worker to assistant food service manager; Rebecca Crum, from food service worker to food service manager; Marilyn Hale, from food service worker to food service manager.
In order to get the remaining positions ,approved quickly, the board plans to hold a virtual board meeting at 6 p.m. June 30 via Zoom.