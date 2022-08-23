The Bryant School Board approved personnel items during its regular meeting Thursday, just days before the first day of school.
With this approval, Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters said all the teacher positions are filled. There are still a few paraprofessional positions open. The district still needs to fill one bus driver position.
The certified resignation is Eric Carden, secondary teacher.
The classified resignations are Angela Lasiter, school-based health center coordinator; Laura Molden, occupational physical therapist assistant; Sarah Nichol, school bus driver; Maria Sandaval Romero, food service worker; and Jordan Tipton, transportation secretary/school bus driver.
The certified new hire is Ben Brockert, secondary teacher.
The classified new hires are Faviloa Alba, paraprofessional instructional; Carla Arey, school bus driver 2.5 hours; Chloe Briggs, paraprofessional instructional; Celia Elder, paraprofessional instructional; Perla Farias, paraprofessional special education; Morgan Garrett, paraprofessional instructional; Amanda Henry, occupational and physical therapy assistant; Ross Hollenbeck, school bus driver 2.5 hours; Jennifer Kiefer, school bus driver 2.5 hours; Mikisha Lockhart, school bus driver 2.5 hours; James Owens, maintenance worker; Brittany Rothwell, school based health center coordinator; Lauren Shaddock, paraprofessional instructional; Zachary Stauber, school bus driver 2.5 hours; Luke Straling, maintenance worker; Megan Whitworth, paraprofessional instructional; Danette Wicks, transportation secretary.
The certified contract adjustments are Kayla Ausburn, addition of SWARM sponsor stipend; Mary Grace Freeman, resignation of elementary robotics stipend; Becky McCombs, addition of middle school choir stipend; and Elle Reese, addition of student senate sponsor stipend.
The classified contract adjustments are Colton Croy, from 1.25 hour bus driver contract to 2.5 hour bus driver contract; and Shannon Pinson, from 190-day transportation secretary to 240 day transportation secretary contract.