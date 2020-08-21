The Bryant School Board approved the district's Ready for Learning plan with authority for the superintendent to make changes as new guidance is released. The decisions were made Thursday during the board's meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters talked to the board about the Ready for Learning plan, which was the topic of the August board work session.
She believes there are changes coming in the future. The district has been in discussion with the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education about what the district would do if it needs to go online temporarily or long-term.
If the district goes online, teachers would still work from their buildings to provide virtual instruction. They are looking at allowing teachers to bring their children with them to the school in that instance.
The district is also working to ensure all students have internet access.
"Paper packets are not an education," Walters said, adding that when the school first closed in the spring that was the only option on such short notice.
The district has purchased 500 internet hot spots and the ADE has provide 250 more for students who do not have internet.
Because Bryant has so many rural students, Walters said there are some areas where hot spots will not work because they do not have cellphone signal where they live.
For those, the district is working with the ADH and ADE to determine if a small group of students who lack internet access could be allowed to still be in the classroom if the school has to go virtual.
Walters told the board the Ready for Learning document has to be fluid because circumstances change that may affect it. She said a lot of work and detail has gone into the current document. It has to be posted by Sept. 1 to the school website.
Walters also told the board about the response level document issued by the ADE and ADH. The document provides guidance for schools depending on the severity of cases of COVID-19 in a district or school. It is divided into mild, moderate and critical levels of outbreak.
"It is some support to use as a guide for us," Walters said.
Another helpful tool put out by a partnership of the ADH, ADE and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is district-level data available at www.achi.net.
The data, which is planned to be updated once each week, will show any cases of the virus within the boundary areas of the district. Walters emphasized this data does not show cases in the schools, but in the community. She would like to see that made more clear on the charts.
"We think this information is going to be great to have this as a tool," Walters said.
The data shows the amount of risk for spread of the virus within the community.
She learned that superintendents will be able to shut schools for a short time period but not long-term.
While she does not want parents to think the school is planning to do so, she does want it on their radar so they are prepared if the district has to go virtual.
The board approved the district support plan.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Angie Dischinger explained this plan is required in order to receive the grants and waivers the district needs in order to offer virtual and blended learning to its students.
Dischinger said much of the plan is similar to the Ready for Learning plan that was presented in July. The plan includes using a learning management system and addressing unfinished learning from the previous year and providing written communication for parents, students and the community so they know what to expect.
Scott Beardsley, of First Security Bank, presented information on refinancing bonds.
"It is a potential opportunity for the district to save money," he said.
When the current bonds were issued, interest was 3.8 percent. He believes he can sell the bonds and get the rate below 2 percent. If he can get it down to 1.8 percent, he said that would save the district $3 million.
He intends to sell the bonds in December.
Right now, rates are close to 1.68 percent, which would be a larger savings.
The board approved letting Walters accept or reject bids.
Walters emphasized this is refinancing, not extending the debt.
Walters presented financial reports and gave her superintendent's report, including that the district has received all its personal protective equipment, excluding gloves. She said the district has enough gloves to get through a few weeks. If the order is still not in, the ADE has a stockpile to help schools until their orders arrive.
School resumes on campus Monday.
More information on personnel reports and district AP scores will be in future editions of The Saline Courier.