Editor's Note: Due to the number of applicants for the position, this is the second and final story featuring the rest of the candidates for an open position on the Bryant School Board.
The Bryant School Board recently put out a call for applicants to fill a vacancy for the Board of Education At Large Position B.
The board received the resumes from 16 applicants interested in the job.
The position is being vacated by Danny Chism, who has served on the board since January of 2017. He has been board secretary for two years. His resignation is effective June 30.
The remaining eight candidates for the position are:
•Shelly Loftin is the senior vice president for retail, marketing, payments and lending at the Amercian Bankers Association. She has also been a chief administrative officer, chief marketing officer, senior vice president of marketing and retail, a vice president of marketing and retail and a marketing officer.
Loftin earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She graduated from Bryant High School in 2000.
She has two sons who attend Bryant Schools.
•Jason Miller is the executive pastor at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church. He has also been an associate pastor and student pastor.
He received his bachelor's degree in 1998 from Ouachita Baptist University and his master's in 2010 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He is or has been the Barnabas Project Leader for Saline and Pulaski counties, a VIPS mentor and encourager, a field trip volunteer, Geyer Springs Teacher Appreciation lunch organizer, Upward sports coach, Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs liaison, Educators Sunday founder, All Pro Dad Initiative founder, iMom Initiative co-founder, Bartlett Mayor's Youth Advisory Council advisor and Bartlett Parks and Recreation coach.
Miller has four children who attend Bryant schools.
•Patrice Muldrow is a quality and leadership specialist for HD Nursing LLC. She has also been a clinical services manager, an RN care manager, an RN III, an RN II, an RN educator, an RN case manager and a procedure room RN.
She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2016.
Muldrow has lived in Saline County for 13 years. She has two sons in Bryant schools.
• Rhonda Sanders is the chief executive officer of the Arkansas Food Bank. She has also been a home visiting network director, a director of health policy and legislative affairs and a consultant.
She received her bachelor's degree from Ouachita Baptist University and her master's from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Public Health.
Sanders served as the chair of the Feeding America's national policy and advocacy committee, on the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce board of directors, as a previous member of the Bryant School Board and as chair of Arkansas Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters.
She has lived in Bryant 27 years. Her children are Bryant graduates and her daughter is a Bryant teacher.
•Chad Rockett is the president of Southpaw Express LLC. He has also been a director of boards and commissions and intergovernmental affairs, a director of constituent services, a deputy director of boards and commissions and a grants coordinator.
He has a bachelor's degree from the University of the Ozarks.
Rockett has two children in Bryant schools. The family has been in Bryant 24 years.
•Shanon Shull is a judicial law clerk for the Arkansas Court of Appeals. She has also worked with a consumer protection clinic, a litigation clinic, an advanced litigation clinic, a laboratory technician, a secretary, administrator, customer service worker and sales person.
Shull received her bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and her law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law.
She has children who attend Bryant schools.
•Kim Wilson is a billing specialist for Gill Ragon Owen, P.A. She has also been a universal banker, a valut and ATM teller and a teller.
Her bachelor's degree was earned at the University of Central Arkansas.
•Chavelia Young is the organization development coordinator for Arkansas Children's Hospital. She has also been a collections manager and a customer service supervisor.
She has had two children go through Bryant schools. Young has lived in Bryant 17 years.
Candidates will be interviewed as part of the Bryant School Board meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at Bryant Junior High School.