On Thursday a Bryant School bus veered off the road just past the Mills Park and Shobe Road intersection, traveling at a low rate of speed.
No other vehicles were involved. Police and EMT personnel were called to the scene.
Bryant Public Schools was notified that the bus driver transporting students was detained at the scene. The driver was later arrested by the Bryant Police Department and charged with driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving and endangering the welfare of minors.
None of the students on the bus were injured or harmed in any way. All of the students were transferred to an alternate bus and arrived home safely.
“Bryant Public Schools takes this matter very seriously,” the district said in a statement. “We are committed to the health and safety of our students at school and while traveling to and from school on the bus. This incident does not represent the district’s many bus driving professionals who safely deliver students to school and home every day.”
Bryant Public Schools will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in this matter.
Bryant Public Schools will also address this issue with the bus driver as a personnel matter and therefore will not be able to comment further at this time, the statement said.