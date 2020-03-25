Dear Neighbors,
We all live, work and play in the best community in the country. Our friendship and our bonds have always been able to get us through some hard times and they have helped us grow into what we are today. Without being good neighbors to one another, we as a community, wouldn’t be as successful in fostering growth, friendships, and raising families like we have been able to.
Today we live in a strange time and that may make us a little scared or a little nervous for many different reasons. I Believe that our community will come out stronger, wiser and closer than we have ever been.
We are going to feel distanced from one another during this time. We need to remember to support one another first. If you are able to, buy local, try and refrain from purchasing everything on e-commerce sites. Our local stores, restaurants, and many other businesses are relying on us to also help them get through this tough time!
Businesses, we are going to have to think outside the box to maintain sales. Not all businesses are alike and not all operate the same, but we can all work together to support one another.
Here a few tips that might help:
- You may want to start a delivery service
- You may want to start a curbside service
- Offer special discount or sales to help attract sales
- Partner with other stores or restaurants and offer packages
- Take advantage of your social media, videos, contests, pictures etc, show everyone you are open
- Be creative in your marketing and what you are marketing, think outside the box
- Take advantage of your Chamber, let us know about your sales and what you are doing to help promote business. Are you now offering delivery, curbside, etc
- Possibility of Different shopping times for seniors
- Talk with your Banker and possibly set up a line of credit
- You may need to reduce your overhead. Look at ways to cut expenses for a short while.
- This may be a time you want to close for the remodel, you have been putting off
- Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is also a viable option
If we can help you in any way, please just let us know. The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is Open and will continue to do so in order to serve our businesses of our Great Community.
Jason Brown
President/CEO
Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce