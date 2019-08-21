The Bryant Police Department hosts an event each year to help students in the community start the new school year on the right foot.
Tuesday evening, Bryant police officers helped children from the community pick out new shoes at Shoe Carnival.
Thanks to a Bryant kindergartener, the officers were able to provide shoes for even more children this year.
To raise money for the event, the Bryant Fraternal Order of Police decided to host a raffle with the winning prize being a $500 Visa gift card. The winner of the prize was Grayson Chu, a student at Collegeville Elementary School, but when Sgt. Matt Wooten called the boy to tell him the good news, the youngster had better plans.
He told the officers to keep the prize and instead use it to help more students.
“We (my family) like to help,” Grayson said, adding that he wants to help “the whole entire world.”
In total, Bryant officers provided shoes for 40 students, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.
Grayson is an honorary officer with the Bryant Police Department. He was officially sworn in by Chief Carl Minden while recently visiting the Bryant Police Department.
When he grows up, Grayson said he plans to become a police officer.