The Bryant City Council met Tuesday night for a public works budget workshop. They discussed the draft of the 2023 budget book regarding the public safety budget which includes, animal control, courts, fire and police. Finance Director Joy Black went over a few things on the draft. She states they need a budget in place by Dec. 1. She added they previously discussed 1.9 percent sales tax increase, moved the second payment to 2022 for the 9-1-1 equipment and froze the engineering and purchasing position for the first quarter of the year to balance the general fund budget and cover the anticipating increase in health insurance costs. Black also stated that all of the wastewater positions, except for the water technician position are on hold. 