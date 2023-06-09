Bryant City Council eyes spending, sets next workshop

The Bryant City Council met for a workshop Wednesday to discuss tightening the city’s budget, but about the only thing the members were able to agree on was the date of its next workshop.
The council members will gather again at 6 p.m. on June 20 for a longer workshop to discuss the city’s budget shortfalls, the proposed Advertising and Promotions tax and possibly raising the city’s millage rate from 3.5 to 3.8 mills.
City Finance Director Joy Black has recommended the city raise the millage to at least 3.8 mills, Mayor Allen Scott told the council.
Funding issues for the city arose in February when the council approved raises for police and fire personnel to the tune of $830,000 without having a funding mechanism in place.
The money for the raises came from the city’s savings, Black said Thursday, which also cut into the city’s reserve funds.
Black gave a presentation on the budget and provided the council with an assortment of scenarios as the city department heads worked to curb spending by $83,000 a month.
“The council in May asked that we provide recommendations for the $83,000 cuts,” Black said.
The presentation Black gave to the council consisted of suggested cuts and, according to a note on the recommendation sheet, “cutting many of these line items will be detrimental to the city’s citizens.”
“The reason I keep pushing for the mills is that we have half the mills Benton has,” Black said. “The council can raise the mills up to 5 percent without having to go to the voters, and they have the ability to devote 1 mill to fire police pension.
Black said she understands the council feels pressured not to raise taxes, “I appreciate that, but you can’t raise expenses without raising revenue.”
State law also requires that the city present a balanced budget every year, Black said. “We have to balance the budget, and when go to do that this year for 2024 if there is not a new revenue stream, we will have to make those cuts.”
Black said the presented numbers were provided only in response to a council request. The document also states that money from savings can be used to cover the 2023 deficits, but balancing the 2024 budget is the finance department’s primary concern.
Councilman Rob Roedel asked if they were going to discuss the A&P tax proposal, and the mayor said it was not on the agenda.
“This is a meeting to talk about the budget and things that were on the agenda last time that we didn’t get to talk about,” Scott said. The council gathered for a workshop on May 30 prior to its regular May council meeting but ran out of time after the A&P tax topic took up the entire hour.
The council is mulling an A&P tax’s initial proposal for a 2 percent tax on restaurants and 3 percent on hotels, with 80 percent of generated funds being designated to the Bryant Parks Department. Before the A&P tax would take effect, it would have to be passed by a public vote from the citizens of Bryant.
Nothing was decided on the A&P tax during the May workshop.
Roedel asked what percentage of the city budget was comprised of payroll and benefits and how the city’s expenditures compared to other cities. Black replied that about 77 percent of the general fund is spent on payroll and benefits, which is about average.
Black also noted that the police department and the fire department account for roughly half of the city’s expenditures.
“We can’t get to the numbers you are looking at without looking at fire and police,” Black told the council.
Black said if the council would increase the city’s millage rate to 3.8 mills, the nearly $1 million shortfall would be reduced to $300,000. “We could work through that with the budget next year.”
In the recommendations were also proposed cuts to employee pay for education, certification and longevity. “Cutting these employee programs/benefits mid year will penalize some employees more than others,” a footnote on the proposal states.
Longevity pay is a program the city instituted a few years ago that gives an increase to city employees on their five-year, 10-year and 15-year anniversaries, Black said.
“Everybody gets it,” she said. “It’s really pretty small but it’s something.” The police department is on a step-increase program where its employees get regular raises, the rest of the city employees do not.
“We have employees who are leaving, thinking you are cutting programs,” said city HR Director Charlotte Rue during Wednesday’s workshop. “Just having this out there is making people very nervous.”
“Some of us are not in favor of that,” Councilwoman Lisa Meyer said. “We don’t want to hurt employees.’