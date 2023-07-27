Bryant City Council hikes city parks' share of A&P tax to 50%

Bryant Parks & Recreation Committee members appealed to the City Council Tuesday, asking that the council increase the parks' portion of a proposed A&P tax from 30 percent to 70 percent.
The Council did unanimously vote to increase the percentage, but not as much as the parks committee, or the residents in attendance to support the parks, had hoped – voting to increase the amount allocated to the parks from 30 percent to 50 percent.
“Bryant residents have been very clear they will support 70 percent or more, anything less will not pass in November,” Parks Director Chris Treat said via text on Wednesday. “I think our council should seriously consider not spending tax dollars on a special election that has no support.”
The Council also heard the second reading of ordinances increasing the millage rates from 1.9 to 3.0 for both real and personal property in the city.
“Anything less than 70 percent with the 3.0 millage rate currently under consideration by the council will effectively result in a dramatic reduction in the parks' current budget of $3.7 million,” Amanda Jolly, speaking on behalf of the committee, told the City Council.
In June, the City Council cut the share of a proposed Advertising and Promotions tax allocated to city parks from 65 percent to 30 percent during the first reading of an ordinance outlining the tax and calling for a special election to put an A&P tax on the November ballot.
Ward 3 Councilman Jason Brown made a motion that the administration of the funds be changed in the ordinance so that the parks would receive 30 percent of the A&P tax while 65 percent would be “used for advertising and promoting the city and its environs” as determined by the A&P Commission.
The ordinance as originally presented allocated 80 percent of the A&P tax revenue to the city's parks.
Brown made the motion Tuesday to increase that amount to 50 percent for parks, reducing the commission's share to 45 percent and leaving 5 percent for administration expenses.
During her presentation, Jolly, who was joined at the podium by five other parks committee members, said the 30 percent allocation would have resulted in a 25 percent reduction from the city's current parks budget.
“In addition, with the 30 percent level of designated funds from the A&P, the parks' strategic planning process authorized by the council will become a wasted effort and a waste of $50,000 of taxpayer money paid to consultants facilitating the development of the plan.
“More importantly, it will be a breach of faith with the 44 people representing a broad and diverse cross section of the community serving on the planning committee for more than 18 months, and the more than 1,000 people responding to our survey seeking their input into how they would like to see their parks system grow and develop.”
Half a dozen residents also spoke in favor of increasing the park funding, citing activities such as pickleball, tennis and skating as community attractions that draw visitors to Bryant.
Besides changing the allocated percentages, the council also moved to strike a clause that would have required the A&P Commission to follow the city's purchasing policy, which would have mandated the commission seek the Council's permission for some purchases.
Councilwoman Lisa Meyer, who made the motion to strike the passage, said the Council cannot require a commission to come before it. “We can't legislate to them, it's just a lawsuit waiting to happen.”
At the June meeting, when the ordinance had its first reading, City Attorney Ashley Clancy told the council that provision, which required the A&P Commission to come before the Council for approval of any purchase over $35,000, was stricken from the final version of the ordinance.
“There was some question if we can require a commission that's not under the council to come before the council for purchases,” Clancy said. She noted that if the city included that requirement in the ordinance, it might lead to a lawsuit down the road.
“This would be a precedent setting lawsuit, which isn't a bad thing,” she said. The Council voted in June to reinstate the provision.
Tuesday night, however, the Council voted 11-1 to reverse itself and strike the purchasing requirement.
The amendments to the ordinance required that the A&P ordinance receive a new first reading, so the Council voted to have the new first reading and the second reading, by title only, Tuesday night.
The A&P tax ordinance and the two millage increase ordinances will return to the Council for its third and final reading on Aug. 29.