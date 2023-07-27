Bryant City Council hikes city parks' share of A&P tax to 50%

Members of the Bryant Parks and Recreation Committee ask the City Council to increase the parks' share of the proposed A&P tax revenues to 70% during Tuesday's council meeting.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

Bryant Parks & Recreation Committee members appealed to the City Council Tuesday, asking that the council increase the parks' portion of a proposed A&P tax from 30 percent to 70 percent.