Bryant City Council OKs A&P tax ordinance; issue will go to voters in November

Ruxin Tao, landscape architect with McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock, presents an overview of the Bryant Parks Master Plan to council members and the public on Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

Bryant voters will decide in November if they want to adopt an Advertising and Promotions tax for the city.