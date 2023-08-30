Bryant City Council OKs A&P tax ordinance; issue will go to voters in November

Bryant voters will decide in November if they want to adopt an Advertising and Promotions tax for the city.
After months of discussion, the Bryant City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to allow for a special election for an A&P tax. The council also approved the ordinance and resolution needed to allow voters to decide on whether or not they want to issue bonds to raise the funds to build a $16 million tennis facility.
“I thought it went well, and I was encouraged that the council agrees this is a good plan that will be popular and something we think the residents of Bryant will get out and support at the ballot box,” Parks Director Chris Treat said Wednesday.
“Hopefully Bryant residents will see how this benefits all the parks with us getting 50 percent of the A&P funds, and this facility a big part of master plan,” Treat said. “I know some people are thinking, 'I don't play tennis or Pickleball, so how does this benefit me?' But in reality, this benefits everybody because we're making progress on the master plan.”
Prior to the council voting on the A&P tax ordinance, the Bryant Parks Master Plan was on full display at city hall, and Ruxin Tao, landscape architect with McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock, presented an overview of the master plan to council members and the public.
During a council workshop on Aug. 21, the plan for a City of Bryant Tennis Complex built with bond money and paid for by a future A&P tax was presented to council members by Treat.
Treat said the new proposal, which includes a 50/50 A&P split between the parks department and the future A&P Commission, will raise money for the new facility by issuing bonds guaranteed by the bulk of future A&P tax revenues.
Under the plan, about 13 percent of the parks department's share and about 87percent of the A&P commission's share of the tax revenue would be put toward paying off the bonds which would be used to build the facility.
Treat said the proposal satisfies the parks advocates and gives voters a clear vision of what they are getting for their A&P tax vote. “This way there is no ambiguity about how the money will be spent,” he said.
Under the bonding proposal, the parks would still receive about $700,000 a year in revenue, while the A&P Commission would have about $125,000 a year to give to events and groups for advertising and promoting the community. Once the debt for constructing the center is paid off, then the A&P tax revenues, the split will remain 50/50 but both parks and the commission will receive the full amount of the tax revenues.
Designed by McClelland Consulting Engineers, the complex includes a large parking lot, restroom and locker room, office and concessions area, future Pickleball area and eight tennis courts which can double as Pickleball courts.
“This plan leans into our already strong sports tourism economy,” Treat told the council on Aug. 21. “We've proven we can do this, we do it every day,” he said, referring to the various sports programs around the city the parks department offers.
Bond Counsel Ryan Bowman, public finance partner with the Little Rock law firm Friday Eldredge & Clark, reminded the council on Tuesday that when the election is held on Nov. 14, voters will have two questions to decide – first, whether or not to approve an A&P tax, and secondly, whether or not to approve the bond issue to fund the tennis center.
“Voters could say 'yes' to the A&P tax, and 'no' to the bond issue,” Bowman said. He noted that if voters approve the tax but not the bonds, then the A&P revenues will be split 50-50 between the A&P Commission and the parks department. If the tax fails, then the bond issue becomes moot.
Treat said next steps involve getting more public input on the projects laid out in the master plan.
“We'll cover a few of the plan's drawings in each parks meeting, and I plan to invite the steering committee to come to those public meetings,” Treat said. “We will take our time and go through the plan, not necessarily to make changes but to document the feedback we get from the public so that information will be in final plan.”
Some of the master plan's projects are not likely to see completion for decades, but Treat said he wanted to have the public input well documented.
“Some of the projects are so far in future that I doubt they will look exactly like do now, and there's no need make adjustments now on something that won't be built for five or 10 years, but we want that feedback documented now so when they get built we can look back on the input from 2023 and see what people were thinking.”
The next Bryant Parks Committee meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the parks administration office at Bishop Park.