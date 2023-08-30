Bryant City Council members decided to split the difference Tuesday when they approved two ordinances raising the city's tax millage rates for 2024.
The council voted to raise the personal property millage from the current 1.9 to 3.8 mills, but decided to increase the real property millage from 1.9 to 3.0 mills.
The two ordinances came before the City Council in June for a first reading, and as presented, the ordinance called for increasing both of the city's millage rate to 3.8 mills. However, Ward 3 Councilman Rob Roedel made a motion to amend the ordinances and change that amounts to 3.0 mills, which the council approved.
The 3.0 rates stayed static during the council's second reading of the ordinances in July, but Tuesday Ward 2 Councilman Jon Martin made a motion to amend the ordinance and raise the personal property millage from 3.0 to 3.8 mills. The vote was split 4-4, with Ward 2 Councilwoman Star Henson, Ward 3 Councilman Jason Brown and Ward 1 Councilman Wade Permenter voting against the change. Councilwoman Lisa Meyer was absent Tuesday so her vote was counted as a no vote.
Martin, Ward 3 Councilman Rob Roedel, and Ward 4 Councilmen Jack Moseley and Jordan O'Roark voted in favor of the increase, and Mayor Allen Scott broke the tie by voting for the change.
When the real property millage ordinance came before the council, Martin again made his motion to amend the millage from 3.0 to 3.8, but this time around Roedel also voted no, so the amendment failed 5-3.
Under the ordinances, the personal property millage will now double in 2024, while the real property millage will increase by 1.1 mills.
The 3.8 mill-increase was the amount to which City Finance Director Joy Black had recommended the city raise the millage, Mayor Scott told the council during a June 7 workshop.
Funding issues for the city arose in February when the council approved raises for police and fire personnel to the tune of $830,000 without having a funding mechanism in place.
The money for the raises came from the city’s savings, Black said on June 8, which also cut into the city’s reserve funds.
Black gave a presentation on June 7, presenting the council with an assortment of scenarios as the city department heads worked to curb spending by $83,000 a month.
If the millage is increased only to 3.0, the city is going to be challenged making up for the budgetary shortfalls, the mayor said June 28. “It will make it definitely more difficult,” Scott said.
He noted that the 3.8 millage increase would have brought an estimated $630,000 into the city's coffers, while the 3.0 mills will result in about $340,000. “We're only raising 1.1 mills,” Scott said, adding that the city's tax rates had been at 1.9 mills since the 1980s.