The Bryant City Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. Council member, Rhonda Sanders made a statement in support of Mayor Allen Scott's re-election for Bryant Mayor in the recent election between the two candidates. The minutes from the Oct. 25 meeting were motioned for approval.
Scott proclaimed November as small business month. The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26 will be small business Saturday.
There was also a proclamation recognizing Mya, the former Bryant Police Department K9. Mya joined the force in July 2018 as a member of the Bryant Police Department and part of the Bryant Public School District. She retires at seven years old.
Finance Director, Joy Black stated that the 2022 budget numbers are not yet fully accurate and that she is still reviewing a few items. The September and October month ending financials were motioned for approval.
City Planner, Colton Leonard spoke on behalf of Benjamin Grove phase four for an ordinance to annex certain lands into the municipal boundaries of the City of Bryant. Leonard requested the emergency clause in the ordinance due to the property owners house recently being burned down. Leonard stated that it was approved by the county judge and state NIS office. The motion to adopt the ordinance was passed as Ordinance 2022-30.
Bryant Police Department Police Chief Carl Minden was present to represent the Bryant Police Department. An ordinance to amend ordinance 2011-21 School Resource Officer Compensatory Time Accrual and the motion to adopt the emergency clause were passed as ordinance 2022-32. An ordinance to waive competitive bidding for in-car and body-worn camera systems for the Bryant Police Department and the motion to adopt the emergency clause were passed as ordinance 2022-32.
Public Works Director, Tim Fournier, requested permission to use ARPA funds for a water metering system. $2 million of the funds are needed to fund the water meter project. John Richardson with Metron said it would take about four months to install all the meters. The motion to adopt was passed as resolution 2022-34. Council member, RJ Hawk thanked Tim Fournier for his work in trying to get funding for the meters.
Mayor Allen Scott shared a few comments. City offices will be closed Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving. There will be a small reception to honor council members who have recently stepped down on Dec.13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before the next council meeting.
The next Bryant City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tues., Dec.13 at the Boswell Municipal Complex on 210 SW 3rd Street in Bryant. The meetings are open to the public and streamed on the City of Bryant Youtube page.