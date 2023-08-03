Oak Glenn subdivison

Several residents have complained to the Bryant City Council about the issue of flooding in the Oak Glenn neighborhood, in the Crossing Loop area. The photo above is of a flood event in the Oak Glenn subdivision in 2019. 

Flooding issues are not rare in the city of Bryant, but recently several residents who live in the Oak Glenn subdivision have pleaded with the City Council to help with flooding issues in the neighborhood. 

floodplain 2012

This screenshot of the Bryant GIS system shows floodplain data from 2012. 
floodplane 1

This map displays the floodplain in the Oak Glenn subdivision based on data from 2020. 