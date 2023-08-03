Flooding issues are not rare in the city of Bryant, but recently several residents who live in the Oak Glenn subdivision have pleaded with the City Council to help with flooding issues in the neighborhood.
The problem is, it could cost the city $3.8 million to fix the neighborhood’s flooding issues.
According to Bryant City Engineer Ted Taylor, it’s not a simple problem for the city to fix, with the issue going back to 2015 when the subdivision was approved by the city development review committee and planning commission.
Taylor said when the subdivision was initially approved, the most recent flood data for the area was from 2012. The floodplain data commissioners and developers based their decision on, didn’t quite reach the subdivision based on the 2012 data.
However, new data collected in 2020 suggests that several houses in the neighborhood are directly in the floodplain of the area.
One way to alleviate the issue, according to Taylor and the team at Garver Consulting engineers, is to increase the size of the culverts in the neighborhood. A culvert is a structure that channels water past an obstacle to a subterranean waterway.
The suggested improvements would cost the city nearly $3.8 million because it would also require the drainage passageway to be updated.
Taylor said that the public works department usually gets around $800,000 a year to spend on projects, and that money comes from resident fees, federal aid, grants and several other sources. Funding is a major issue holding the public works department back from fixing the situation.
“The problem is getting the funding and money to do it,” said Taylor. “We want to fix this property.”
Residents John Bledsoe, Joseph McIntyre and King David Acker all implored the city to take action to alleviate the problem at a council meeting on July 25.
“Last month, James Dock spoke to the council about a house with rapids in the backyard,” Bledsoe said. “That's my backyard.”
Residents have complained that there is a drainage ditch that is filled with debris and needs to be cleaned out. Taylor said the snag in this process is the city doesn’t have the right of way for the ditch, which belongs to the Property Owners Association.
Another issue is getting the approval of the Corps of Engineers who, according to Taylor, are protective of stream beds, which the ditch serves as for Owen Creek.
Taylor said its possible development in the area contributed to a change in the area of the flood plain, but that also it’s hard to tell without a true analysis of it. He said there are four or five houses that have trouble anytime there is significant rainfall.
One pathway Taylor said residents could take to fix the issue is by working with the POA to clean out the ditch.
He also said it is possible the developer of the subdivision could have made an error when building the culverts, and if that’s the case, the developer of the neighborhood could be on the hook to fix the problem.
The city is working with Garver Consulting Engineers on a citywide master drainage study. This will allow the city to have the most up-to-date flood data.