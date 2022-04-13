The Bryant Planning Commission discussed traffic issues at the intersection of Reynolds Road in front of Chick-fil-A during its meeting Monday.
"I want to bring this proposition before the committee quite simply because I saw a problem and thought it was time that we address it," said Vice Chair Walter Burgess.
His goal was to start a conversation of the problems caused by drivers trying to turn left into Chick-fil-A backing up traffic through the intersection.
Burgess said he has spoked with businesses in the area and they support trying to find a solution. Burgess added the discussion about the cost should wait until there is some sort of plan in place.
He said the city of Bryant has said it will provide funds to start improvements and both Chick-fil-A and Centennial Bank are willing to give up grass space for adding an additional lane.
His first suggestion is an additional lane on the Centennial Bank side of the street so traffic can travel around those turning into Chick-fil-A.
He pointed out that stacking makes that intersection impassable. This extra lane should relieve congestion.
His alternate plan is reverse one of the existing lanes to add an extra lane. He is not sure there is enough pavement for that plan.
The members discussed directing traffic to only use that entrance as an exit.
The also talked about who owns the roads, which are private.
Burgess said that is why partnerships are important because the city does not own the roads.
Commission Member Lance Penfield pointed out they also have to consider set backs and landscape required by city ordinances and how that would be affected by any change.
The commission said when Chick-fil-A was constructed there were not as many businesses in the area. They also discussed the importance of the cross connection access to Dunkin' Donuts and other businesses.
Penfield said he feels the city could facilitate a solution, but it would be up the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which governs Reynolds Road, and the private owners.
Burgess proposed a traffic study be conducted.
The other members felt a workshop with all those involved would be the next step.
The commission agreed to call for a workshop within the next 30 days.
The sign permit approval for the Cornerstone Montessori Christian Academy was pulled from the agenda.
The commission heard the Development Review Committee report and approved the minutes from the March meeting.
Bryant meetings are open to the public and attendance are encouraged. The meeting can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.