After going into executive session, the Bryant City Council voted to approve a new city attorney.
Ashley Clancy will replace outgoing City Attorney Josh Farmer as he transitions to take his new position as Saline County Circuit Judge. Farmer plans to work with Clancy to help her get used to the role and get her up to speed on current cases the city is involved in.
She will handle all prosecutorial matters for the city and advise the mayor, city council, boards, commissions and other city officials on legal matters relating to city operations and city interest.
She is a Bryant resident married to Bryant High School Offensive Line Coach Shane Clancy and they have four children.
More information about Clancy will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.