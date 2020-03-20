To comply with the Arkansas Department of Health and CDC recommendations for public gatherings, Bryant Mayor Allen Scott and the Bryant City Council have decided to cancel the upcoming council meeting that was planned for March 31.
All city committee meetings have been canceled for March as well. These cancelations include the Development and Review Committee, Bryant Parks Committee and the Bryant Water/Wastewater Committee. Scott is staying in daily contact with the departments directly impacted by these committees and have a plan of action in place to ensure these cancelations will not harm city functions.
Additionally, the city would like to remind residents that all city business will continue to be conducted via phone, online or email only until the decision is made to resume in-office meetings.
The information surrounding the COVID-19 situation is continuously evolving, and the city is doing its best to make decisions that protect both the community and employees.
For additional facts regarding this epidemic please go to the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/.