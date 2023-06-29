The Bryant City Council cut the share of a proposed Advertising and Promotions tax allocated to city parks from 65 percent to 30 percent during the first reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to put an A&P tax on the November ballot during Tuesday's meeting.
Ward 3 Councilman Jason Brown made a motion that the administration of the funds be changed in the ordinance so that the parks would receive 30 percent of the A&P tax while 65 percent would be “used for advertising and promoting the city and its environs” as determined by the A&P Commission.
One of the sticking points the council members had during a May 30 workshop about the proposed A&P tax was how the tax revenue would be split between the A&P Commission and the city Parks and Recreation department.
The A&P tax's initial proposal was for a 2 percent tax on restaurants and 3 percent on hotels, with 80 percent of generated funds being designated to the Bryant Parks Department.
Cutting the parks' share of the money weakens the A&P tax ordinance, Scott said Wednesday.
“It makes it weaker, is my thought, and we'll just have to wait and see what happens,” the mayor said. “Somebody may propose some other changes at the next reading.”
Scott said at the council's last workshop the members were shown some conceptual art of what the city wanted to do.
A skate park and improvements to Bishop Park were among things the council had discussed as projects that could be completed with the A&P funds.
“We can still do it, but at 30 percent it will take twice as long,” Scott said.
Another issue with the ordinance involved the council's oversight of the A&P Commission's spending.
City Attorney Ashley Clancy told the council one provision in the ordinance, which required the A&P Commission to come before the council for approval of any purchase over $35,000 was stricken from the final version of the ordinance.
“There was some question if we can require a commission that's not under the council to come before the council for purchases,” Clancy said. She noted that if the city included that requirement in the ordinance, it might lead to a lawsuit down the road.
“This would be a precedent setting lawsuit, which isn't a bad thing,” she said.
Scott said he had never seen that type of commission oversight by a council before.
“Like the city attorney said last night, we might wind up in a lawsuit over it, but we don't know that,” he said.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Lisa Meyer made a motion to add the rule back into the ordinance.
If the ordinance is approved following the three readings, Bryant voters will get to decide on November 14 whether or not to levy a 3 percent tax on hotels and a 2 percent tax on restaurants.
The Arkansas State legislature approved a law last year that requires voter approval of certain taxes like an A&P tax. The bill was signed into law by Governor Sarah Sanders on March 6.
Scott said using A&P tax funds for parks is allowed under state law. “Parks are a tourist attraction, to some extent they attract people to the city.”
The mayor noted that Tuesday's reading was just the first of three required readings. “The other two could both happen next month or it might be two months,” he said, adding the city has to have the ordinance approved by the end of August to have it submitted in time to be on the ballot in November.