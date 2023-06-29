'I Pledge Allegiance'

Bryant Boys & Girls Club members led the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem Tuesday at the Bryant City Council meeting Tuesday. Oliver Amis (left, front) led the pledge, although he was barely tall enough to reach the microphone. Blaise Harris (right, back) led the singing of the National Anthem. Also pictured are Keelan Crist (second from left), Dondre Harris, and behind Keelan is Riley Bearden.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

The Bryant City Council cut the share of a proposed Advertising and Promotions tax allocated to city parks from 65 percent to 30 percent during the first reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to put an A&P tax on the November ballot during Tuesday's meeting.