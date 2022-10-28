During Tuesday's Bryant City Council meeting, council members and Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan addressed the burn ban ordinance. The ordinance was amended to include Easter as a holiday, making open burning prohibited. According to the ordinance No. 2022-29, it amends the defining and limiting conditions for open burning within the city limits of the city of Bryant. The burn ban, ordinance 2022-29 will approximately take effect Nov.25.
Bryant Council discusses burning ordinance
