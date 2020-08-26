During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Bryant City Council heard a presentation on the city's water rate analysis study.
Jerry Kopke, of Communities Unlimited, performed the study.
Public Works Director Mark Grimmett told the council the city has to do the analysis every three years.
"Public water and wastewater systems are required by state law to have rates that are sufficient to meet their operating expenses," Kopke said.
He said the primary way to determine sufficiency is to set rates at expenses plus 5 percent. The analysis said the current rates meet the operating costs but the city has more expenses than just normal operating costs.
"You also have significant investments in capital expense," he said, referring to needed infrastructure projects.
He said that is driving the need to increase rates for both water and wastewater.
His recommendation is for the city to increase rates incrementally over a three year period.
For the first year, the minimum charge for a water bill will go up 48 cents and the consumption charge would go up by 23 cents per 1,000 gallons. The average customer using 4,000 gallons would see an increase of 94 cents.
For the second year, it would go to 98 cents and the third year $1.09.
Wastewater would go up by $1.99 on the minimum charge and $1.06 on the consumption charge. The monthly increase on wastewater would be $4.12 the first year, $4.16 the second and $5.14 the third.
For the customer using a minimum bill of 2,000 gallons the combined water and wastewater charge would go up by $2.47 the first year and the average bill would go up by $5.06.
"This is largely driven by the need to invest in both water and wastewater infrastructure," Kopke said. "You have had a very aggressive program or repair, maintaining and replacing both systems."
He said these rates fall with in affordability.
He explained wastewater costs more due to infrastructure improvements and it is more expensive to clean rather than treat.
Grimmett said many of the expenses are driven by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. Bryant is currently under a consent order from ADEQ requiring improvements to infrastructure. The city is under an eight year plan to make the improvements.
He said the problems come down to the fact the system was not properly maintained in the past which has caused the need to fix issues now.
Council Member RJ Hawk expressed concern that the water bill is already too high. He wanted to know if there was a way to make it less expenses.
Grimmett said his department has been doing as much work in house as it can and has already done a lot to save the city money.
Council Member Brenda Miller pointed out, based on a document provided by Kopke, very few other cities have lower water rates than Bryant.
Council Member Rob Roedel suggested the council hold a workshop in September to go over the report and have a discussion. He wants time to dig into the report and digest the information.
The council set a 6 p.m. Sept. 15 work session to discuss the issue, along with the possibility of extending coverage for police and fire radios.
More information on the meeting will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.