The Bryant City Council started off its regular meeting Tuesday by voting to appoint Jack Mosley to fill the Ward 4, Position 1 seat left vacate after the recent resignation of Council Member Brenda Miller.
Mosley was nominated to fill the role by Miller when she resigned during a special meeting the previous week. Mosley will serve out the remainder of Miller's term.
He was sworn in by District Judge Stephanie Casady with his wife, Rene Mosley holding the Bible.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Ann Sanders, who is the director of the Saline County Humane Society, addressed the council about a proposal for the creation of the Saline County Animal Shelter Cooperative.
"I wanted to come before the council to say I more than support this," Sanders said, speaking about the resolution on the agenda supporting the creation of the cooperative.
Sanders said this has been her goal for 20 years and she supports Animal Control Director Tricia Power's efforts. She emphasized this will not harm or conflict with the humane society.
"It will only make services for Bryant and Saline County better," Sanders said.
She talked about the great need in the community and how the county should work together.
During the Animal Control portion of the meeting, Power said she is asking for the authority for the mayor to negotiate on behalf of the city and apply for grants for the Saline County Animal Shelter Cooperative.
She also shared a proposal for the cooperative she created. She emphasized it is not set in stone and can be changed. She has noted that she has spoken to potential partners who responded favorably.
The next step after the resolution is to apply for American Rescue Plan funds from the Saline County Quorum Court. She plans to apply for $3 million because that is what is left in the fund. She does not know if that will cover the cost of the new facility.
Council Member R.J. Hawk asked why the quorum court would not just do this.
Power said this has been something talked about for years but no one has taken the lead. She feels she is the person to take the project on. She said Bryant has good standing in the community and has community support.
"We are at a position now where our shelter is going to need to be replaced soon," she said.
She talked about the county animal control issues as an overwhelming problem.
Council Members Butch Higginbotham and Lisa Meyer praised her for standing up to take on the issue.
Power said the city has 20 acres near the Saline County Regional Airport where the facility can be built, though they would not use that entire space. Once it’s built, they can sell the current animal shelter to help cover some costs.
Meyer was concerned about the city owning and operating it. Power said that was her suggestion to protect the city down the road.
The proposal calls for funding from all the partners.
Bryant Mayor Allen Scott told the council this resolution just allows the city to start the process.
"We hope we can create something that works for everyone," Power said.
The council approved the resolution.
The rest of the business done by the council will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.
All meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.