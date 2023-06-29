Bryant Council hears first reading of millage increase ordinance

A Bryant resident asks the city to look into flooding issues during the public comment portion of Tuesday's Bryant City Council meeting. The council heard the first readings of a pair of ordinances to increase the city's millage rate on real and personal property from 1.9 mills to 3.0 mills.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

