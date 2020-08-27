At the start of Bryant City Council's monthly meeting Tuesday, the Bryant 101 graduates were presented with certificates for completing the course.
Bryant 101 is where the Bryant residents can learn more about the city and how it operates. The second Bryant 101 begins Thursday.
Starting next year, it will become a yearly class.
Finance Director Joy Ballard presented through Zoom an ordinance waiving the competitive bidding process for police Tasers for 2020 to 2024.
Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden explained why he is in favor of the vendor, Axon.
"They are several years out of date," Minden said of the department's current Tasers, which he added are the department's primary nonlethal tool.
He explained Tasers need to be replaced every five years. The departments current Tasers are so old there aren't even parts available to fix them.
This agreement will allow the department to pay for the Tasers over five years. He said this is not a lease, they will belong to the department. The agreement will also save money for the department verses paying for new Tasers up front.
Minden doesn't want the department to end up in a position again where it only has old Tasers.
The ordinance was approved.
Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan presented amended rules and regulations for the department, which were approved. He told the council the changes were primarily cleaning up language and getting rid of sections that are no longer relevant. The time sheet process was clarified.
Truett Smith, director of planning and community development, let the council know Planning Commissioner Ken Brunt has resigned. The Ward 3 position will be open for two weeks. The city is accepting resumes from those interested in the seat. They can be sent to dpoindexter@cityofbryant.com.
Smith plans to bring a recommendation for filing the seat to the next council meeting.
Black also presented the year to date financial report and the amended budget. Both were approved.
Smith presented an ordinance to rezone 5901 Boone Road from PUD to R-1-S. He said the Planning Commission was in favor of the change. The development put in will have to meet city standards. It was approved.
The council also voted to approve a waiver for a trail for lot two of a subdivision development at 4910 Springhill Road. Smith explained dividing the lot into two triggers the requirement to make improvements, such as this trail.
Jonathan Hope, of Hope Consulting, a representative for the project, explained they originally thought the trail was supposed to go on the other side of the road.
Five council members voted in favor with two voting against. Council Member Lorne Gladden was absent.
Due to it not being attached to the agenda, the approval of the July minutes was tabled until the September meeting.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged. Social distancing and mask requirements are being followed.