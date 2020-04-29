For its first monthly meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bryant City Council met at Bishop Park and streamed the meeting to Youtube for the community to view.
"Thank you for setting this up where we could have this meeting and do it in a way that is legal and conduct some of the city business," Council member Butch Higginbotham said.
The council passed a resolution establishing a protocol for meetings during national or statewide emergency.
The resolution cites House Bill 1082 that was recently passed by the Arkansas General Assembly which temporarily permits meeting through electronic means.
The resolution requires the the mayor, city clerk, city attorney and, if applicable, the commission chair, to be physically present.
Council members are permitted to take part in the meeting through electronic means.
It also requires the meetings be live-streamed to a public website such as Youtube or Facebook.
The resolution only lasts until Dec. 31. Mayor Allen Scott said that date mirrors the legislation.
City Attorney Josh Farmer said the city has to follow the state governments lead. The resolution can only be extended if the legislation is extended.
Council Member Rob Rodel said he would like it if in the future council members could still be allowed to participate electronically if they are ill or traveling.
The council also approved the flood damage prevention program and the new Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain maps.
"The difference for our citizens is huge,” Higginbotham said. “There are a lot of citizens in Bryant who are no longer in that flood plain. A lot of that is due to the work of our utility department."
He said the city departments have been working on the project for eight years.
Additionally, the council discussed adjusting the compensatory time amendment for COVID-19. It increased available comp time from 24- to 72-hours, though Scott said so far only one employee has needed to use it that way.
Scott said this is a temporary measure, but the council can choose to make it permanent.
It allows those who work beyond their regular time to choose to accrue comp time at the rate of one and a half hours for every hour worked over time.
After the pandemic, those who have comp time will be required to use it.
Public comments for the meeting were sent in ahead of time to the mayor's office.
One resident wanted to know why Bryant didn't follow the county in having a curfew for minors. Scott said he didn't feel it was needed because he didn't see a problem. The commenter also wanted to know why the curfew was not put in place when the parks were closed. Scott said those were two different issues.
Council member Brenda Miller reported comments from the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce. President and CEO Jason Brown told her the restaurants that have been successful are those who have been thinking out of box. Some have even seen sales increase. He also told her that lots of businesses have received funds from the Pandemic Protection Program. For this second wave of the program, banks are beginning to submit applications. Self contractors are included in the second wave.
She also said the Chamber plans to move the air show to Aug. 8.
Council member RJ Hawk asked about reopening the dog park, but Scott said it is not a good idea at this time. He also asked if children could play soccer at Midland Park.
Scott said that is tricky because it may be okay if they are in one family, but if any others were added that would risk spreading disease so the park will remain shut.
Hawk also reported that someone took the barricade at Springhill Park down and drove on the grass. Scott said he would talk to the Parks Department about it.
Scott reported that no full-time city employees have been furloughed, though some part-time staff have had to be let go due to the pandemic.
He has asked the department heads to look where budgets can be cut if needed.
The council also:
• approved the February meeting minutes and the January special meeting minutes.
• heard updates on projects.
• tabled the second reading of the vaping ordinance until Bryant School District could be consulted.
• approved financial reports and the 2020 budget book for the Government Finance Officers Association award submission.
• tabled the resolution for the amended budget so the council would have more information in May.
• approved listing a fire department vehicle for sale on EGov Deals.
Scott's next Virtual Coffee with the Mayor will be through Facebook Live on Saturday.
While the city council meetings will be closed to the public for the time being, they will still be open to stream and send questions.