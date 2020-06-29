During its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Bryant City Council plans to discuss a burning ordinance that was originally proposed in September of 2019.
This ordinance has revisions from the Development and Review Committee, which discussed the ordinance at length during its most recent meeting.
The ordinance deals with limiting conditions for open burning within the city.
It still has the original proposals, including burning can only be done on parcels of two acres or more, a free one year yard burning permit must be obtained, burning must be at least 20 feet from a structure, fires must be attended and burning cannot take place until one hour before sunrise and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunset.
The proposals added by the DRC committee deals with burning on commercial property. It requires burning be at least 100 feet from all property lines and 200 feet for parcels over 10 acres. Those parcels must be at least five acres and they must use a device to assist burning, such as a trench burner, air destructor or burn fan for all burning.
The permit for commercial burning will be good for 15 days and the fee will be $1,500.
The change also adds a reference to a previous ordinance.
The ordinance discusses permitted burning, prohibited burning and when burn bans can be enacted.
The council will also:
• Discuss an ordinance to amend the commercial zoning of the comprehensive zoning ordinance.
• Discuss an ordinance to amend the master transportation plan.
• Discuss a resolution expressing willingness to use federal aid from the Recreational Trails Program Fund.
• Discuss a resolution expressing willingness to use federal aid from the from the transportation alternative program funds.
• Discuss three sidewalk wavers.
• Hear financial reports and discuss permission to destroy certain records.
• Hear a legal update from City Attorney Josh Farmer.
The meeting will be held in the Boswell Municipal Complex City Hall Courtroom. Due to social distancing concerns, attendance at the meeting will be limited. The meeting will be broadcast via the city's YouTube channel. Public comments can be emailed to dpoindexter@cityofbryant.org.